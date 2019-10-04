Bangor pier attacker William Boyd abandons bid for reduced jail term

A teenager who poured drink over a girl "humiliated" in an attack filmed and posted online has abandoned his bid to secure a reduced jail term.

William Boyd mounted a challenge to the 32-month sentence imposed on him for his role in the assault at a pier in Bangor, Co Down.

But midway through the hearing at the Court of Appeal in Belfast the 19-year-old told his lawyers to withdraw the application.

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan described it as a "sensible" decision.

Boyd, with an address at Hydebank Prison, took part in the attack in April last year along with two other teenager girls.

The victim, aged 16 at the time, was punched up to 30 times and had her head stamped on.

Co-defendant Cora Campbell, previously of English Street in Downpatrick, launched the first assault when she grabbed the girl by the hair and trailed her to the ground.

She was also dragged to a fountain where her head was held under water.

Another girl, then aged 16 and who cannot be named, joined in as a crowd of around 15 people watched on.

Boyd was heard goading them and urging on the violence, the court heard.

He also became physically involved, pouring beer and vodka into the victim's eyes and throat while she was being beaten.

One of those at the scene filmed the attack and later posted it on social media, where the footage went viral.

Boyd commenced an appeal against his sentence for causing actual bodily harm - half of which is to be served in prison and the rest on licence.

Opening the case, Karen Quinlivan QC stressed her client has accepted responsibility for his actions.

"He accepted an immediate custodial sentence was appropriate and has expressed recognition of the seriousness of the offence and remorse for his role," she told the three appeal judges.

Counsel argued, however, there was no evidence Boyd knew the assault was being filmed.

But Sir Declan insisted the attack happened in public, in front of a group of young onlookers with phones capable of recording the violence inflicted on the victim.

"This was also an aggravation of the harm caused to this lady because it was filmed and circulated, humiliating her again," he said.

"People who carried it (the assault) out on a public street must also accept responsibility that the victim will be humiliated by it."

Following exchanges the hearing adjourned briefly for Boyd to give fresh instructions to his legal team.

Ms Quinlivan then returned to court to confirm her client wanted to withdraw his appeal.

He was taken back to prison, where he is expected to remain until his release date early next year.