Bangor woman charged with setting dog on police officer

A Co Down woman has been charged with setting her dog on a police officer.

Zyndzie Akimodo (36) is alleged to have set the canine on the officer on August 17 last year and she is also charged with causing a disturbance likely to cause a breach of the peace close to her home on Bloomfield Avenue in Bangor.

She is further accused of allowing her mixed-breed dogs to stray.

Akimodo did not attend Newtownards Magistrates’ Court and defence counsel Conan Rea explained this was due to her being unwell.

He asked for the case to be adjourned for two weeks, which was granted by District Judge Mark Hamill.

It’s not the first time that Akimodo has been in court in relation to dogs.

Three and a half years ago, Ards and North Down Borough Council withdrew an application under the Dangerous Dogs Act for her dog Boxer to be put to sleep.

At that time, a council lawyer said he had a report from Akimodo’s solicitor which stated that Boxer was not a pitbull-type breed and, because he is a well-behaved dog, he could go home under an exemption certificate, which meant he has to be chipped, neutered and insured and has to be muzzled in public places.

It is not clear if the latest allegations relate to the same dog.