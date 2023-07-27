Bank worker who was kicked out of home amid grooming charges loses job and not allowed to live with parents

A Co Down man accused of grooming a 13-year-old girl was today refused permission to live in Co Donegal while on bail.

A previous hearing heard that Niall Cullen (39) has been “kicked out of the matrimonial home”.

Today at Lisburn Magistrates Court, defence counsel Michael Halleron said Cullen has now lost his job with Citibank and has nowhere else to live but with his family in Carrigart, Co Donegal.

Cullen, who is on remand in HMP Maghaberry but who held an address on the Hillsborough Road in Carryduff, faces charges of inciting a child under the age 13 to engage in sexual activity and facilitating her to send indecent images of herself.

He is also accused of engaging in sexual communication with the schoolgirl, purchasing alcohol for a minor, possessing indecent photographs of a child and causing or inciting the girl to become involved in pornography, all alleged to have been committed between January 2022 and May this year.

Charged alongside him and on bail is Kris Mervyn Coleman (37), from Thornwood in Banbridge.

He faces two charges each of having indecent images of the schoolgirl and buying alcohol to be delivered to a person under 18.

He also faces singles charges of engaging in sexual communication with the schoolgirl, distributing or showing an indecent image of a child, and obstructing a police officer.

Coleman’s offending is alleged to have taken place between October 2022 and May this year.

When the pair were initially charged in May, a lawyer said that, according to the evidence so far, Cullen was the first to contact the 13-year-old schoolgirl via social media and it was through him that she was introduced to Coleman.

Coleman allegedly asked the girl for sexually explicit images of herself and, despite knowing her age, “he did nothing to stop contact”.

“He claims that she asked him to buy her alcohol, but that was on the deal that, in exchange, she left her underwear with him,” said the lawyer, adding that Coleman also allegedly sent the girl videos of himself having sex with women.

The lawyer said Coleman told police, during interviews, that the underwear request “wasn’t for sexual gratification, but just out of curiosity, to see how far she would go before he called her bluff”.

In court today, a detective constable said police were concerned about the risk of further offences, adding that, having spoken to the local Garda sergeant in Carrigart, “he is not confident that they have the power to police this or that he has any legal footing to police bail conditions”.

As part of his bail conditions, Cullen must live at an approved address and is prohibited from accessing the internet or from having any device which can be used to go online.

Mr Halleron told the court how Cullen’s parents intended to remove their internet router.

He also revealed that Cullen’s brother was willing to lodge a £10,000 cash surety with the court, to which Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer asked, rhetorically, whether “his brother is going to stand over him?”.

Highlighting that it is so easy to access the internet, District Judge Mateer said the police had raised “valid concerns”.

He stated: “While I’m not denigrating the Garda or its resources, I can fully understand, particularly how in a rural area like Carrigart, it may not have as many officers who can supervise whether he [Cullen] is abiding by bail.”

Refusing to allow Cullen to move across the border, District Judge Mateer said that if Cullen’s brother could raise £10,000 as a cash surety, “I’m sure that he can find some way to find residential accommodation in this jurisdiction that the police are content with.”