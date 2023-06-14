Banned dangerous driver who led police on 80mph chase handed jail sentence

A banned driver who led police on an 80mph pursuit which was deemed so unsafe officers withdrew, has been handed jail sentences totalling seven months today.

In addition to the prison sentence, 43-year-old Daryl Buttress was also banned from driving for eight years after District Judge Peter King labelled him as a danger to other road users.

Warning that if he continued to drive Buttress is likely “to kill somebody,” the Limavady Magistrates Court judge, sitting in Ballymena, said that sending him to Maghaberry “is the only way I can guarantee that you are not driving.”

Buttress, from the Dowland Road in Limavady, had earlier entered guilty pleas to driving while banned, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on March 20, this year.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined how a police patrol pulled into a filling station on the Dunhill Road in Coleraine at around 11pm and watched as Buttress walked out of the shop and got behind the wheel of a silver Mercedes, noting that he was “unsteady on his feet.”

After a long pause, the car pulled out onto the road with the police close behind but when they signalled for him to pull over, Buttress sped away.

During the pursuit which reached speeds up to 80mph, the court heard that Buttress lost control several times, including at a roundabout, with the back end of the Mercedes drifting out.

With heavy rain and standing water on the roads, officers decided the pursuit was too dangerous to continue but with the car registered to his address, Buttress was arrested the following day.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey conceded that Buttress had multiple driving convictions including entries for driving while banned and drink-driving.

Describing him as a hardworking man, the solicitor said Buttress “isn’t stupid, he knows he should not have been driving” but he pleaded with the judge not to jail him as he is a carer for his special needs brother and elderly father.

District Judge King said however that Buttress had been given chances before with suspended sentences but committed further offences so from his perspective: “I would quite rightly be criticised by this community if I were to deal with you in any way other than immediate custody.”

While he imposed sentences totalling seven months, he also ordered Buttress could be freed on bail pending an appeal of the sentence.