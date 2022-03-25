Banned motorist ‘leapt from moving van’ during police chase in Belfast, court hears

Jones, who is accused of multiple driving offences, was granted bail.

A banned motorist allegedly leapt from a moving van during a police pursuit in Belfast, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed Richard Jones, 24, was nearly hit by his own vehicle as he tried to flee after driving dangerously and at speed through rush hour traffic in the north and west of the city.

A PSNI helicopter located him apparently trying to hide in a hedge earlier this month, a judge was told.

Jones, of Ardoyne Road in Belfast, faces charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing damage in connection with the early-evening incident on March 11.

He was allegedly behind the wheel of a Ford Transit van spotted on Glastonbury Avenue by police who followed it along several streets.

Crown lawyer Sarah Minford said the driver ignored signals to stop in the Oldpark Road area, collided with another vehicle and narrowly avoided oncoming traffic.

The van continued onto the Crumlin Road and Agnes Street, travelling on the wrong side of the road, before going through red lights on the Shankill Road.

Police ended their pursuit due to concerns for other road users, the court heard, but a helicopter deployed during the operation located the Ford Transit on Craven Street.

Ms Minford claimed Jones was seen running from the abandoned van and arrested after trying to hide in nearby hedges.

When detained he allegedly replied: “I have kept my nose clean for 14 months, but I make one f*** up.”

Opposing his application for bail, the barrister contended that CCTV footage in the area showed the attempted escape.

“He alighted from the vehicle while it was moving, ran between it and a parked car, and narrowly missed being hit by the van himself,” she said.

Mr Justice Colton was told the van continued to roll into a parked car in an area where a children’s play park and boxing club are located nearby.

Defence counsel Barry Gibson argued that his client should be released from custody to help with his children’s care.

Granting bail to Jones, the judge cited his personal circumstances as part of a “borderline” decision.

He imposed a curfew, electronic monitoring and ordered that a £2,000 cash surety is to be lodged.