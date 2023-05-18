Bar worker ‘raped’ teen who struggled to find safe way home from night out, court told

An Enniskillen man raped a teenager after she struggled to find a safe way home from a night out in the bar he worked in, a court was told.

Mervin Holden denies one count of rape, as well as sexual assaults that allegedly occurred over a 17-year period.

On the first day of a trial yesterday (Wednesday), Dungannon Crown Court heard it took the complainant around 20 years to gather the strength to come forward to police about the historic allegations after first telling her GP.

The first incident allegedly occurred after she was socialising with friends in a bar where Holden worked.

She didn’t have a lift home and Holden offered to call her a taxi, but she said she would walk home.

He suggested she come to his house instead, which is where the first alleged incident took place.

She said she remembered being naked and crying and he “ripped her choker-style necklace from her throat”, but she could not pinpoint when her clothes were removed.

She said Holden laughed and told her to shut up when she called out “no”.

The court was told the complainant’s next memory was waking up naked the following morning and quietly going into Holden’s bedroom as he slept.

While trying to retrieve her dress from the floor, Holden stirred, spotted her and called her to the bedside.

She said she thought he would apologise but he pulled her onto the bed and raped her again, saying she “wanted it”.

The complainant went home, telling no one of what she alleges occurred.

There were no further rape allegations, but she claims there was sexualised touching, accompanied by remarks about her body and asking when he could see it again.

The complainant said she continued to feel ashamed and afraid of the effect of disclosure.

The 60-year-old defendant, from Castle Erne, was arrested and vehemently denied the allegations.

He accepted sex occurred once but insisted it was consensual and said it was the complainant’s idea to stay overnight.

He claimed she stripped off her clothes on arrival at his home then got into his bed where they had sex which, he says, “she enjoyed”.

Commencing cross-examination, Holden’s barrister told the complainant: “You are aware my client denies these charges although accepts there was one incident of consensual sex.”

He continued: “There was absolutely no problem with you being there and equally there was no problem if you had wanted to get a taxi and leave… Is it right you were quite happy to stay that night?”

She agreed, stating she trusted Holden as he was known to her.

“You could have literally said ‘I’m off’ and walked home yourself… There was no anxiety on his part to keep you there,” said the defence.

The complainant replied: “Yes, but I would have felt safer.”

Estimating around 30 minutes passed between entering Holden’s house and the alleged rape, she added, while unable to recollect everything: “There are parts I definitely remember.”

She denied removing her clothes and getting into Holden’s bed, but couldn’t recall the sequence of events of getting to his bedroom, or how she came to be in a different room when she woke.

However, she said she clearly remembered Holden trying to take off the choker before ripping it from her neck.

The defence asked: “So on your account, my client initially tried to remove the choker by unclipping it, which is a fairly futtery [sic] operation – this is a man allegedly raping you?”

The complainant said it was rape, adding that Holden then pulled the choker off before it was “strewn” across the floor, having broken in several pieces.

The trial continues.