Barber shop attack thug avoids prison

A Belfast man punched a barber and threatened to burn down his shop after being confronted about using electricity to charge his phone, a court has heard.

Noel McGaw (21) was given a four-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, after the attack in north Belfast.

McGaw, from Lochinver Drive, was convicted of common assault, criminal damage and threats to damage the Bhoys Barbers on the Antrim Road.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard yesterday he became violent during an encounter with the proprietor on September 17.

A prosecutor said McGaw had been confronted about charging his phone in the barber's without availing of other services.

He smashed a door glass panel and punched the owner as he tried to phone police.

He also threatened to burn down the shop, the court heard.