‘Baseless accusations’ in legal action over NI’s multi-million pound slurry tank scheme, Court of Appeal rules

Legal action over alleged fraud and deliberate environmental pollution surrounding a multi-million pound slurry tank grant scheme in Northern Ireland involves “baseless accusations”, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

Senior judges rejected a challenge centred on unsupported claims that Stormont ministers and officials unlawfully failed to act on complaints about the level of testing for leaks in the storage facilities.

Lord Justice Horner stated that Paul Murphy should have gone immediately to the PSNI if he had any evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the Farm Nutrient Management Scheme (FNMS).

He said: “The appellant has laid serious charges against certain persons with public profiles and if there was any basis for these charges, then there is no excuse for the appellant not asking the police to investigate.”

Mr Murphy contended that up to 5,000 new tank structures wrongly certified under the FNMS were causing harmful environmental damage, exposing the UK to a potential £800m fine from the EU.

Set up in 2005 by the then Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) to reduce water contamination, the scheme provided grants of up to £51,000 for investment in slurry and manure tanks.

It was the largest capital grant scheme ever run by the Department, paying out £121m to 4,000 farmers over the next five years.

In 2011 the Northern Ireland Audit Office published a report into how effectively it had been administered and made a series of recommendations.

Later that year a Public Accounts Committee concluded that the scheme was poorly planned and provided poor value for money.

Neither of those reports identified the criticisms raised in 2020 by Mr Murphy, who issued proceedings as a self-litigant.

He sought to judicially review decisions taken by a range of current and former Stormont Ministers, including Arlene Foster, Michelle O’Neill, Gordon Lyons and Michelle Gildernew.

His fundamental complaint involved an alleged failure by the Department to ensure all tanks benefiting from a grant were specifically checked by an engineer for leakage.

He claimed there were issues of fraud, embezzlement and deliberate environmental pollution.

In a legal action over alleged failures by the proposed respondents to deal with the matters raised two years ago, Mr Murphy sought judicial declarations that they had breached their statutory and professional duties as elected public representatives, government ministers or officials.

An appeal was mounted after the High Court dismissed the case earlier this year.

Ruling on the renewed challenge, Lord Justice Horner held that evidence required to support the allegations was “singularly lacking”.

“Such an omission is not made good by what on their face appear to be baseless accusations,” he said.

The judge added: “If the appellant had any evidence of criminal wrongdoing he should have reported it immediately to the PSNI and asked them to investigate.

“The fact that he has not done so to date is especially worrying.”

Mr Murphy’s challenge was also ruled to be out of time for further judicial consideration.

Lord Justice Horner confirmed: “It is academic and lacks an evidential basis for the serious charges that are levelled against persons the majority of whom are primarily public persons.”