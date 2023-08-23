Belfast assault accused claims headbutt that knocked eight of his partner’s teeth out was ‘accidental’

A Belfast man accused of knocking out eight of his partner’s teeth with a headbutt claims they clashed by accident, the High Court heard today.

Marc Neely, 42, also allegedly kicked the woman in the face during an attack last week in the city centre.

Neely, of Grampian Avenue, was refused bail on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A prosecuting barrister said he was initially detained by security staff who witnessed the suspected attack outside the Victoria Square shopping centre on August 15.

When police arrived at the scene they were told Neely had become violent while involved in a row with the woman.

“He then allegedly headbutted the injured party, knocking eight teeth out of her mouth,” counsel said.

It was further claimed that Neely had kicked the woman to the face moments earlier, as they walked across the nearby Queen’s Bridge.

During interviews he denied any assaults on her.

“He claimed their heads met accidentally while arguing outside Victoria Square,” the prosecutor added.

Defence barrister John O’Connor questioned the alleged victim’s version of events.

“It’s a relationship that shouldn’t be a relationship, and (Neely) has now learned to stay away from her,” he said.

Mr O’Connor argued that the accused should be released from custody to help care for his mother.

But refusing bail, Mr Justice Rooney was dismissive about Neely’s account.

Noting that the defendant is separately charged with a threat to kill the same complainant, the judge said: “I have to look after the public, and particularly the injured party.

“I don’t believe for one minute his excuse that they happened to be arguing and their heads accidentally met.”