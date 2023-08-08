Belfast ‘babymaker’ denies charges of illegally advertising prescription drugs for sale

A Belfast businesswoman will contest charges of illegally advertising prescription medicines for sale, a court heard today.

Ruth Ellen Logan’s solicitor confirmed she is pleading not guilty to allegations involving social media offers for skincare-related injections and supplements.

The 42-year-old will also fight a further claim that she possessed a medicinal product with intent to supply.

Prosecutors said that if ultimately convicted, she could be fined up to £5,000.

Logan, whose address was listed as Skin Coach UK Limited, Lisnasallagh Road in Carryduff, faces a total of eight charges.

She is accused of seven counts of publishing advertisements for a prescription-only medicine on either the company’s Facebook or Instagram accounts between July and September last year.

The allegations involve vitamin B12 injections and the antioxidant glutathione.

She faces a final charge of possessing up to 15 boxes of a numbing cream with intent to supply otherwise than in accordance with an appropriate practitioner’s prescription.

Logan was expected to make a first appearance at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

But she did not attend the brief hearing as her lawyer confirmed the case will be taken to trial.

“It is a not guilty plea,” the solicitor said.

“This is a complex case, and a very niche area of law.”

With a barrister now instructed as part of the defence, she requested more time to prepare their case.

“We believe there will be a number of consultations required,” the solicitor added.

Asked to clarify the maximum penalty for the alleged offences, prosecuting counsel Mark Conlon disclosed that a fine of up to £5,000 can be imposed in the Magistrates’ Court.

District Judge George Conner adjourned proceedings for four weeks, when a date for the contest hearing is expected to be set.