Belfast bar attack in which victim’s hair pulled out in clumps ‘random and vicious’, court hears

A woman was punched and dragged about the ground as part of a “random, vicious” attack at a Belfast city centre bar, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed clumps of her hair were pulled out during an assault which also involved her male friend being trailed and targeted with a stool.

A man from Liverpool and a Dublin-based woman, both aged 20, are accused of targeting the victims last month at Revolucion de Cuba on Arthur Street.

Hanna Hughes, of no fixed address, faces counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two assaults on police.

John Donovan, from Melbourne Street in Liverpool, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Crown lawyer Stephanie Boyd claimed they carried out the attack after getting off a train in Belfast on January 18.

Hughes allegedly punched the other woman and trailed her around the ground by the hair outside the bar.

“She had clumps of hair pulled out of her head, with Ms Hughes trying to bite her,” counsel submitted.

The court heard the woman’s friend was struck several times about the head when he tried to intervene.

Both accused followed the two victims back into the premises where a further assault was launched, according to the prosecution.

Mrs Boyd claimed the man was then knocked to the ground and trailed across the floor.

“Donovan lifted a bar stool and tried to strike him, but missed,” she contended.

Bail applications by the two defendants were opposed due to concerns they may leave the jurisdiction.

“This was a random, vicious attack on members of the public who hadn’t done anything wrong,” the barrister added.

Michael Boyd, defending, accepted the allegations were serious but questioned the CCTV evidence against his clients.

Adjourning the hearing for two weeks, Mr Justice O’Hara explained it was to allow time to progress the case.

He said: “I can’t release them with nowhere to go to.”