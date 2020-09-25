Belfast barrister Jonathan Lowry avoids jail after downloading child porn

A one time prosecution barrister who admitted downloading explicit child sex videos was handed a combination of probation and community service orders on Friday.

Ordering 60-year-old Jonathan Lowry to complete a two year probation order and 100 hours of community service, District Judge Steven Keown told the pervert it was “obvious” that the children involved in the images, some as young as seven, “have no control over their lives and have no defence against the makers and distributors of this material.”

“Material that will invariably be viewed and downloaded over and over again, re-victimising these children over and over again,” declared the judge who told the former barrister “it is because of people like you Mr Lowry, who are prepared to download these images in order to obtain gratification, that the abuse of children continues".

“These were real victims and real images of real sexual abuse perpetrated against children as young as 7 years of age," the judge said.

“These are some of the most serious offences to be dealt with in the Magistrates Courts in Northern Ireland.”

At an earlier hearing Lowry, from the upmarket Holyrood Manor in the leafy Malone Road area in the south of Belfast and who for years was a lead prosecutor in Belfast and Dungannon Crown Courts, entered guilty pleas to six charges including two of making an indecent image of a child, three of having extreme pornography and one of attempting to possess an indecent image of a child.

All of the offences were committed on various dates between 9 September 2009 and 30 October 2016.

The court heard that when Lowry’s devices were examined police uncovered two sexually explicit videos, one classified at level A, the most graphic category which depicts acts of penetrative sex, and the other at level B.

According to count three, the offence of attempting to possess an indecent image, that related to a movie file listed as “PTHC,” which is an abbreviation for Pre-teen hardcore, and involves “11yo, 12yo, 10yo, kids.”

The court also heard that Lowry had downloaded three extreme pornographic movies which involve bestiality.

At the height of his career as a Public Prosecution Service prosecutor Lowry dealt with a plethora of different crimes including serious sex offences and indecent images cases.

Sentencing him on Friday, Judge Keown said that immaterial of his clear record and numerous references, “the authorities are very clear that in cases of this kind, involving the exploitation of children for sexual gratification, some but not much weight is attached to previous good character".

He said the choice for him was whether to impose a custodial sentence or to hand down a sentence more designed to rehabilitate Lowry and ensure against any further offences.

The judge outlined that as any custodial sentence would be short given the nature of the offences and would not result in any supervision or rehabilitative work.

“I propose to sentence Mr Lowry to a community disposal specifically aimed at rehabilitation and the avoidance of reoffending," he said.

Turning to the issue of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, Judge Keown revealed that in psychiatric and psychological reports, Lowry said he had become “desensitized” through what he saw on the internet, telling one of the doctors: “I started looking and then kept getting into other stuff, more and more, I’ve looked at all sorts of things on the internet.”

Lowry, the court heard, admitted seeking out “more extreme material over time” with the medical professional giving an opinion that when analysed, his actions are “suggestive of those offenders who initially seek sexually deviant material for errant curiosity when under psychological stress and who then persist in their conduct beyond curiosity to develop more conditioned sexual interests".

Imposing a five year Sexual Offences Prevention Order, Judge Keown said while there were “positives” in the various reports, he believed such as order was both necessary and proportionate.

It bars Lowry from having or using any web capable device without prior approval and that device must be able to hold its internet history and he is prohibited from deleting any web history.

He is also barred from working with children and the former barrister was ordered to sign the police sex offenders register for five years.

Following the verdict Detective Constable Jane Biggerstaff of the PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team said: “Children should be able to live their lives in total innocence, without a care in the world. However, there are people who choose to exploit and expose children to their dark, depraved underworld.“Our message today is clear, we will not cease in their endeavour to catch those who exploit the most vulnerable in our society. This conviction should serve as a warning to those who think their own activity will go unnoticed or unpunished. “Everyone leaves a digital footprint when downloading, viewing or making indecent images of children. We will be relentless in our pursuit of offenders and when we catch them the repercussions will be far reaching.”