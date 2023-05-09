Belfast-born liar doctor sent ‘ugly emails’ after job rejections, tribunal hears

Medic also displayed ‘attitude of entitlement’ in emails to council staff

A Belfast-born doctor who repeatedly lied in three job applications fired off a chain of “ugly emails” when he failed to get an interview, it has emerged.

An indignant Dr Michael Donnelly threatened legal action when he was not shortlisted for a public authority health post at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a tribunal has heard.

The tribunal said the “ugly” emails from Dr Donnelly to council staff portrayed “an attitude of entitlement”.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed last week how Queen’s University Belfast-educated Dr Donnelly, who is now in his 70s, has been struck off the medical record for the second time for “multiple instances of dishonesty” in online applications for posts with local authorities in November 2020.

Now, Belfast Telegraph can reveal how the tribunal, which sat last month, noted how Dr Donnelly reacted when told he had not made the cut for the role of public health consultant with Durham County Council at the height of pandemic — even though he lied in his application.

Ms Elizabeth Dudley-Jones, representing General Medical Council (GMC) at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing, said Dr Donnelly, despite claims to the contrary in his witness statement, was not truly contrite or remorseful. He sought to minimise his own actions and to “turn his own behaviour inwards” towards those who rejected his applications.

She said this was demonstrated in the “ugly chain of emails” he sent in which he challenged his non-selection.

In its determination, the tribunal revealed the contents of the emails which Dr Donnelly sent to Durham County Council in 2020 following his unsuccessful application for the post of public health consultant.

He wrote: “I recently applied for the above posts and was not shortlisted. Please provide an explanation by November 27, when the matter will be taken further [...] I will consult my solicitors if a reply is not received by November 27, regardless [...] I will be discussing this ‘flimsy’ excuse with the BMA and, given the poor performance over Covid, will raise it with the chair.”

He also wrote: “Kindly advise how this can be raised with the local government ombudsman [...] As you know, it is unlawful to discriminate against protected characteristics. We will issue proceedings against you in relation to such matters.”

The tribunal said it was concerned that Dr Donnelly, knowing he had submitted false information, sent emails to staff at Durham County Council challenging its rejection of his application.

It said it agreed with the description of his emails as “ugly”.

It added: “The tribunal found that Dr Donnelly’s emails show a lack of insight into the seriousness of his misconduct and portray an attitude of entitlement.”

Striking the veteran doctor’s name from the medical register for misconduct following the hearing last month, the tribunal said he “showed a deliberate disregard for patient safety” through his dishonesty.

It said his lies were persistent, not only regarding three job applications in 2020 but also “over the span of his career”.

Dr Donnelly is no stranger to controversy. In 2001, the west Belfast man was convicted in a criminal court of stalking an ex-lover, a fellow doctor, in Scotland. A year later, he was convicted in England of providing false information to obtain work as a prison doctor and at a slimming clinic.

He was struck off the medical register in 2003 for professional misconduct for giving false information to employers, but successfully applied to be reinstated in 2018 and was granted a licence to practise.

Dr Donnelly then began to work in public health, dividing his time between Belfast and Durham. He also wrote for a number of news publications, including briefly for the Belfast Telegraph, as the pandemic took hold in 2020.

But fresh allegations of dishonesty led to a GMC investigation and his suspension from the register last July.

The MPTS has now released its damning verdict.

The tribunal centred on Dr Donnelly’s application for the role of consultant in public health for Yorkshire and Humberside and for posts at Durham County Council and at North Tyneside Council, all made in November 2020.

It found Dr Donnelly had lied to all three prospective employers and put potential patients at risk by applying for posts for which he was not qualified.

The tribunal cited examples of multiple lies by the doctor, saying: “The tribunal found that the applications took some time to complete [and] showed pre-planning and dishonesty that was carefully crafted.”

It said he proved dishonest in applications when he failed to declare he had been previously removed or suspended from the register.

It added: “He lied when he cited ‘training issues’ as the reason for leaving Nuffield Medical Practice, when in fact his contract had been terminated.

“When he submitted an application for the role of consultant in public health for Durham County Council, he lied when he cited ‘end-of-contract term’ as the reasons for leaving three different posts, when in fact he had been dismissed from each of those posts.

“Within the same application he lied when he cited ‘extensive experience of working with Public Health England (PHE) North East’, when in fact he had only met with the regional director at PHE once.”

In his witness statement, Dr Donnelly said he was trying to present himself “in the best possible light” and therefore he was not “completely truthful”.

But the tribunal noted he had attempted to create a false impression about his career in order to gain an interview and, eventually, employment.

Explaining its decision to erase Dr Donnelly from the register, the tribunal said: “In seeking employment for which he was not qualified or experienced to undertake, Dr Donnelly put his own interests before those patients he might have worked with had his applications been successful.”

Dr Donnelly has 28 days to appeal the erasure determination, with the tribunal imposing an interim suspension to cover that period.