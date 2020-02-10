Belfast burglar caught after falling off roof, court told

Police caught an alleged burglar after he collapsed and rolled off a roof in south Belfast, a court has been told.

Officers intervened to prevent Declan McNally, 35, hitting the ground at the business premises he is accused of breaking into on Sunday morning.

McNally, whose address was given as HMP Magilligan, appeared before the city's Magistrates' Court charged with burglary and assault on police.

He was arrested at the premises on the Donegall Road were a number of community groups are based.

A judge was told an intruder had broken a window and entered the Sure Start offices.

According to a PSNI constable the man then climbed out a first floor window onto a partial roof.

"He refused to come down and became increasingly unresponsive," the officer claimed.

"He ended up collapsing and rolling off the roof, causing officers to catch him before he hit the ground."

Defence lawyer Eoghan McKenna argued that McNally could be released on bail under tight conditions.

Mr McKenna suggested that a regime including a curfew and electronic tagging would reduce any risk of re-offending.

But denying the application, District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: "Clearly there's a very strong prosecution case against him."

She remanded McNally in custody to appear again by video-link on March 9.