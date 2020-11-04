Belfast burglar who 'scrawled own name on walls of family home' jailed

Imposing a total of six months custody, the judge also ordered Gilmore to serve a further four months on previously suspended sentences

A burglar who scrawled his name on walls as he trashed a family's home has been jailed for 10 months.

Jake Gilmore smashed up television sets and caused £1,500 worth of damage to the house in Belfast.

The 24-year-old claimed he broke into the property on Carolina Street while on an "all-day bender".

Sending him to prison, District Judge Peter Magill said: "You made an absolute mess of this poor lady's home."

Gilmore, with an address at High Green in the city, admitted burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was told the victim returned home on April 12 this year to discover her house wrecked.

Black liquid had been poured over the kitchen floor and cans of beer strewn about.

TV sets in the living room and a daughter's bedroom had been smashed.

The name 'Jake' was written on the wall in black marker.

When Gilmore was arrested he said he could not remember entering the house because of his drinking.

Referring to the graffiti, a prosecution said: "He confirmed that was how he spelt his name, and that he must have written it on the wall."

Gilmore also pleaded guilty to a series of separate offences, including assaults on police, disorderly behaviour, possessing a bladed article and stealing a bottle of vodka.

In one incident he lunged at and tried to head-butt a PSNI officer after being admitted to the Ulster Hospital in March 2018.

Then, in July last year, he had a serrated blade protruding from a cast on his arm when stopped on Belfast's Malone Road.

"He stated that he carried the knife as a deterrent to others as he had been assaulted a number of times over the past number of years," the prosecutor added.

Defence counsel Richard McConkey told the court Gilmore suffers from autism and potential post-traumatic stress disorder due to the number of times he has been attacked by people who "took exception to his behaviour".

But Mr Magill described the burglary as "particularly nasty".

"He went in and absolutely trashed this woman's house, even to the extent of smashing her children's television and making an absolute mess, which is appalling," the judge said.

