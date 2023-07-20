Belfast burglary accused ‘tried to use bank card stolen from house’, court hears

A man charged with a burglary in east Belfast was allegedly identified trying to use a bank card stolen from the house, a court heard today.

Gareth Lusty, 41, is accused of breaking into a property on Dundela Avenue in the early hours of July 14.

Police said one of the occupants woken by noises found a man standing in the downstairs hallway.

The intruder, who was wearing a red cap and multi-coloured jacket, left through a back door.

A bank card and bus pass was taken during the raid.

Lusty, with an address at Thompson House on the Antrim Road in Belfast, appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court on a charge of burglary with intent to steal.

He faces two further counts of fraud by false representation in connection with the same incident.

Opposing his application for bail, a PSNI officer claimed that he poses a risk of committing further offences.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey argued that Lusty was not identified at the scene of the break-in.

“There was only a fleeting glimpse of the intruder,” he told the court.

Instead, Mr Harvey contended, the charges against his client are based on CCTV footage of an alleged attempt to use the stolen bank card to obtain money on the same date.

Bail was refused after Judge Laura Ievers heard Lusty’s licenced release from prison for unrelated matters is now set to be revoked.

“The concerns of the court are too great,” she said.

Lusty was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link on August 17.