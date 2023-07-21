Belfast burglary suspect in court on crutches after allegedly jumping from window in escape bid

A man who allegedly burgled a house in west Belfast injured himself jumping from an upstairs window during an apparent bid to escape, a judge heard today.

Damien Power appeared on crutches at the High Court accused of breaking into the property at Ard Na Va Road.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed abode, was refused bail due to the risk of re-offending.

Power faces charges of burglary and criminal damage in connection with the incident in the early hours of May 8.

Prosecution counsel Mark Farrell said PSNI officers found the defendant outside the house and put him in the back of their car.

Power then handed back mobile phones, a silver ring, bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey, aftershave and £60 in cash believed to have been taken from the property.

“He was unable to answer any questions as he could not remember the incident due to drug use,” Mr Farrell told the court.

Appearing remotely from custody, Power could be seen using crutches during the hearing.

A defence barrister indicated the walking aids were required due to his client’s “somewhat unconventional escape route”.

Seamus Lannon said: “He jumped from an upstairs window and suffered a very significant orthopaedic injury.

“As a consequence, his mobility is very significantly restricted.”

Mr Lannon argued that Power’s ability to carry out any further burglaries has now diminished.

But citing the defendant’s previous record, Mr Justice Kinney ruled that he must remain in custody.

He said: “I’m satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing he could commit further offences. Bail is refused.”