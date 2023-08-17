Belfast burglary suspect threatened to ‘bite a chunk’ out of cop

A Belfast man who threatened to “bite a chunk” out of a police officer has been jailed for two months.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Kyle Charles Donaghy lunged at the constable after being arrested in connection with a burglary in the south of the city.

Donaghy, of McAllister Mews, east Belfast, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault on police.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard officers were alerted to an ongoing break-in at a house in the Deramore Avenue area on March 28 last year.

A resident claimed he chased two intruders who had stolen two bicycles from the property.

When the bikes were subsequently located, a PSNI dog was able to trace a scent to Donaghy’s home.

He was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the burglary, but ultimately not charged with that offence.

However, a Crown lawyer described how Donaghy became aggressive as he was taken into custody.

“The defendant shouted that he would get violent and bite a chunk out of the police officer,” the prosecutor disclosed.

“He lunged towards the officer who apprehended that he was going to be assaulted.”

He also moved his head in the constable’s direction during the incident.

District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a sentence of two months custody for the assault.