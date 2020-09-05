Belfast cannabis grower avoids jail after court told of terminally ill mother

A north Belfast man who admitted growing cannabis to supplement his income and help his back pain has been spared jail

Martin Anthony Kealey was handed a three-year-sentence, suspended for three years, after pleading guilty to cultivating cannabis at his Linden Gardens home, which was searched by police on August 23, 2018.

The father-of-two also admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and unlawfully using electricity to grow it.

The 34-year-old further pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted possession of benzocaine "capable of encouraging or assisting the commission" of drugs offences on dates between April 2017 and July 2018.

Sentencing was previously deferred after Kealey's mother became seriously ill. Updating Belfast Crown Court on her condition, defence counsel Brian McCartney QC said she had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy for a lung tumour.

"That treatment arrested the tumour, but for some reason, -and the consultant doesn't know why - the tumour has since spread to the brain," he added.

"His mother has lost an excessive amount of weight. She is very weak and the family have been advised that it is only a matter of time. This is incurable cancer and she will die from it.

"The oncologist has written that she will be dead by the end of September. The family are now waiting out her final days."

Mr McCartney said his client accepted sole responsibility for the drugs when police raided the family home.

He told Judge Kevin Finnegan QC that Kealey became involved drugs when he and his wife started importing party goods from China after he was laid off.

"It was then he noticed there was access to other items such as cannabis seeds and benzocaine. He bought the cannabis seeds to essentially self-medicate for his sciatica," Mr McCartney said.

"He offered the stuff openly and freely to locals in the area. Everybody knew he was growing cannabis in his garage, even the dogs in the street knew it."

Judge Finnegan said he had come to court with the view that he had no choice but to sentence Kealey to a prison term.

However, he also described the defendant's crimes as "pretty unsophisticated" and acknowledged that, if jailed, Kealey would likely never see mother again.

Suspending the sentence, the judge said: "If you involve yourself in the next three years in any criminal behaviour, you are at the end of the line."

He also ordered the destruction of all the seized drugs and drug paraphernalia.