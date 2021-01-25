Belfast chef who kicked partner in the stomach during 'drink-fuelled blackout' jailed for two months

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard Kevin Phillips has no memory of carrying out the attack on the woman

A chef who punched a hole in a bedroom door and kicked his partner in the stomach during a drink-fuelled blackout has been jailed for two months.

The 34-year-old, of Sliabh Dubh Lane in the city, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and two counts of common assault.

Police called to the scene in the early hours of December 6 last year discovered the victim bruised with a large bump on her head.

The woman told officers that she had gone up to bed following a row with Phillips.

"She stated that he came up to the bedroom, kicked her to the stomach and then returned on a second occasion and punched her to the forehead," Crown lawyer Eoin Macdonald said.

"There was a hole in the bedroom door observed by police. The injured party stated it had been caused by the defendant."

During interviews Phillips stated that an argument developed while they had been drinking.

"He also admitted to punching the door in anger, which would explain the cut on his knuckle," Mr Macdonald told the court.

According to the prosecutor Phllips became upset when police put to him the condition in which they found the victim.

"He stated that sometimes he blacks out when he drinks, and he couldn't remember the incident in question," Mr Macdonald added.

Defence solicitor Brendan Blaney stressed his client's remorse for his actions.

"He's ashamed of his behaviour," the lawyer said.

"He realised this matter has crossed the custody threshold... he has stayed voluntarily in custody right over the Christmas and New Year period."

Judge Austin Kennedy was told Phillips, who works as a chef in the hospitality sector, binge drinks due to an alcohol addiction.

"When he does drink he would frequently black out and lose recollection of his behaviour," Mr Blaney added.

Ruling that the offences merited a jail term, Mr Kennedy sentenced Phillips to two months imprisonment.

The judge also directed: "He will be ordered to pay £250 to the injured party."