Belfast city centre heroin dealer jailed

Valliday had 47 previous convictions has spend a large portion of his adult life in custody. Stock image

A "low-level" heroin dealer who was caught supplying the Class A drug in the centre of Belfast was jailed on Monday.

When Daniel Valliday was stopped and searched by police on December 12 last year, he was found with 35 wraps of heroin which he had concealed in his rectal area.

The 33-year old father-of-one, from Rathkyle in Antrim, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Maghaberry, where he was sentenced for possessing heroin with intent to supply, and possessing Diazepam tablets.

As he imposed a 16-month sentence, which was divided equally between prison and licence, Judge Patrick Kinney said: "I accept that this defendant is at the bottom of a drug-dealing hierarchy.

"Nevertheless, he made Class A drugs available to others and was an essential part of the supply chain.

"Without people like the defendant, it would be considerably harder for those criminal elements further up the drugs chain to operate.

"His actions have fostered the circulation of serious drugs, with all the potential consequences for society that such circulation inevitably brings."

Valliday was arrested after officers observed him engaging in drug dealing in the city centre, and when stopped he was found to have 35 wraps concealed on his person.

As well as 7.52 grams of heroin, officers also found 14 Diazepam tablets in his pocket.

During interview, Valliday admitted he was a drug addict and had been supplying heroin to fund his own addictions.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said his client had abstained from drugs for a number of years, but relapsed when he suffered the double tragedy of the deaths of his cousin and close friend.

Judge Kinney said he accepted Valliday was a "low-level street dealer" - but pointed out he was arrested six days before the incident in Belfast for dealing Class C drugs.

The Judge also said that after reading various reports, it was clear Valliday started abusing drugs in his early teens.

Also noted was Valliday's criminal record for 47 previous convictions, and the fact he has spend a large portion of his adult life in custody.

Judge Kinney said the custody threshold was passed, and imposed the 16-month sentence.