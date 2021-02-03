Belfast couple's row during sex led to meat cleaver attack, court told

Woman slashed on hand as 19-year-old swung blade during rampage through house, police officer tells judge

A woman was allegedly attacked with a meat cleaver after a row flared during sex, a court heard yesterday.

Police claimed she sustained wounds to her hand and chin as she tried to fend off an assault at her home in north Belfast.

Carson Sheridan, with an address at Orchard Street in the city, is accused of carrying out the attack on Sunday night.

The 19-year-old appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court to face charges of possessing an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He denies the offences and claims to have acted in self-defence, his lawyer confirmed.

Referring to the woman's version of events, a PSNI constable said she had been sharing a few drinks with the defendant.

"The detained person (Sheridan) became angry during sex, went downstairs and lifted a meat cleaver from the living room," the officer claimed.

"He started to shout and hit the living room walls and banister with the cleaver.

"He then smashed the injured party's laptop and guitar."

It was alleged that the woman tried to take the blade from him, ending up on the floor with it under her.

According to her account Sheridan began kicking and punching her about the head and body.

"He then sat on top of her, placed one hand around her neck, got the meat cleaver off her and started swinging it about," the officer said.

"He stated 'I will kill you' and cut the injured party's chin and her hand as she stuck her hands up. He managed to cut three of the fingers on the left hand, causing deep lacerations."

Sheridan left the house on a bicycle, the court heard, but was detained by police a short distance away. Opposing bail, the constable cited the risk of witness interference following what he described as an "unprovoked attack".

Defence solicitor Mark Crawford said Sheridan had been in a brief, "dysfunctional" relationship with a woman 10 years older than him.

Mr Crawford contended that her home has been attacked by local paramilitaries due to suspected drug-taking activity.

"He (Sheridan) has given a full account, warts and all," the lawyer added.

Granting bail to the accused, District Judge Fiona Bagnall ruled he must live at an address approved by police.

She banned him from contacting the alleged victim and imposed an exclusion zone. Sheridan is due to appear back in court in four weeks time.