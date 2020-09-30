Belfast court dismisses challenge over use of remote monitoring of PSNI interviews

Remote monitoring of police interviews with terror suspects is legally covered by procedural safeguards, the High Court ruled today.

Senior judges dismissed a challenge brought by a west Belfast man arrested as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity.

Lawyers for Risteard O Murchu claimed the policy of downstreaming - where police questioning is observed at another location by others - was an invasion of privacy.

But Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan held that a position statement setting out guidance on remote monitoring "has the necessary quality of law".

Mr O Murchu, a 50-year-old from the Ballymurphy area, was detained under the Terrorism Act in May 2019, but released unconditionally later the same day.

At the time he raised concerns about any downstreaming of his interviews, claiming PSNI officers had previously approached him about becoming an informer.

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan

A similar challenge was mounted by a north Belfast woman questioned in March last year over suspected benefit fraud.

She claimed police or MI5 officers had put money in her bank account and requested her help in return.

In both cases objections were raised to any remote monitoring by unseen individuals who were not present in the interview room.

With a defence solicitor disputing the lawfulness of the operation, police carried out the interviews without downstreaming.

In court it was claimed that the wider monitoring practice involved "draconian" powers with implications for personal reputations.

Lawyers contended that anyone could be present in the other room.

However, counsel for the police argued there was no reasonable expectation of privacy in the intended use of downstreaming because each suspect was already held in a custodial environment where CCTV and recording applied throughout their periods of detention.

Delivering judgment, Sir Declan cited a Position Statement issued by the Association of Chief Police Officers of England, Wales and Northern Ireland (ACPO) which set out guidance on deploying remote monitoring.

He said it replicated earlier procedural safeguards contained in a Home Office code of practice.

The Position Statement was a commitment made by the relevant professional bodies about how downstream monitoring would be carried out, according to the Lord Chief Justice.

"The circumstances of the detention and interview of each applicant arose from the proper interest of police in the investigation of crime, but at the time of each interview neither applicant had been charged with any offence," he said.

"Each was subject to state detention which would give rise to anxiety in any reasonable person."

Sir Declan held that any point about Article 8 right to privacy should not be confined to the "narrow" issue of the downstreaming.

Dismissing the challenges, he confirmed: "It is not necessary for us to determine whether in those circumstances Article 8 is engaged, but if it is engaged we are satisfied that the ACPO Position Statement has the necessary quality of law."