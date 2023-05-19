Belfast dad stabbed in back after confrontation over brick attack on cars, court hears

A father was allegedly stabbed in the back after challenging his neighbour about a suspected brick attack on cars in north Belfast, a court heard today.

Police said the victim confronted 32-year-old Terry Mairs because one of the slabs thrown at vehicles narrowly missed his child.

Mairs, of Silverstream Avenue in Belfast, is charged with attempting to murder the other man on June 10 last year.

A judge granted bail to the accused on condition that he obtains an approved address well outside the city.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard bricks were thrown at several cars during disturbances at Silverstream Avenue, with one of the rocks nearly hitting a young girl in the area.

An investigating detective said her father approached Mairs to remonstrate with him about the incident.

“He then turned to walk away and felt that he had been punched,” the detective claimed.

“But it transpired that he had been stabbed in the back twice.”

The man sustained significant wounds and spent four days in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Mairs faces further charges of possessing a knife in public, having an offensive weapon - namely bricks, criminal damage to three cars, and common assault.

Opposing his release, the detective added: “This happened in a neighbourhood setting.”

Defence barrister Jonathan Browne suggested that prosecutors may not ultimately persist with the attempted murder charge.

He argued that his client should no longer be held in custody due to delays in the case.

Granting bail, District Judge George Conner stressed Mairs must find accommodation approved by police.

He said: “I want to make it quite clear that any address has to be well outside the Greater Belfast area.”