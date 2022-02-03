Belfast drug case accused ‘is no Pablo Escobar’, court told

Glenn Rainey's application for bail was heard at Belfast Magistrates Court

A man accused of being part of a cocaine and cannabis dealing network in east Belfast is no Pablo Escobar, a court heard today.

Counsel for Glenn Rainey (35) instead claimed the case against him amounts to alleged low-level street dealing.

Rainey, of McArthur Court in the city, was among three men arrested in August last year by detectives from the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

His 41-year-old brother, Mark Rainey, from St Patrick's Walk, and William Hunter, 33, of Upper Canning Street - both in Belfast - were detained as part of the same probe.

At the time police said they were investigating suspected criminality linked to the UVF.

All three men deny charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

The case stretches back to initial searches carried out in October 2020.

Previous courts heard that a mobile phone seized from Glenn Rainey's bedside locker allegedly contained information about dealing activity and money owed.

Prosecutors claimed text messages between the three accused showed they were involved in a drugs business in east Belfast, with discussions about money owed and threatening violence to those who couldn’t pay their debts.

It was contended that vast quantities were not discovered at their properties because so-called “safe houses” were used for that purpose.

But as Glenn Rainey mounted a new application for bail at Belfast Magistrates Court today, defence barrister Sean Devine warned against overstating the alleged criminality.

In a reference to the notorious Colombian cartel boss, Mr Devine said: “This isn’t Pablo Escobar stuff. This isn’t a case where there are vast sums of drugs.

“The Crown case will be dependent on being able to connect my client to a mobile phone in which there is (alleged evidence of) low-level street dealing.”

He argued that the accused has been plunged into a “almost Kafkaesque, surreal scenario” where he was deemed eligible for release on serious but unrelated charges yet remains in custody.

Despite his lawyer's submissions, Glenn Rainey was again refused bail.

With a preliminary enquiry due to be held next month, District Judge Ted Magill ruled that he should remain in custody until that stage.