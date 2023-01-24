Belfast duo who trashed hotel room after three-day alcohol binge avoid jail

Two north Belfast men who trashed a hotel room following a three-day binge, funded by a large, winning bet, narrowly escaped going to jail today.

Instead, Brendan Devine (24) and Kevin O’Neill (25) were ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and a 12-month probation order, but received a clear warning from District Judge Nigel Broderick that any breach would see them imprisoned.

“This was atrocious behaviour… and could easily have attracted an immediate custodial sentence,” declared District Judge Broderick at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, ordering them to pay £400 compensation each.

With Devine and O’Neill standing side by side in the dock, District Judge Broderick warned them: “Let me make it very clear: if you don’t do this order I’m going to give you an immediate custodial sentence.”

Devine, from Limestone Road, and O’Neill, from Cliftonville Road, both admitted causing criminal damage to the walls and furniture of The Rabbit Hotel and Spa, Templepatrick, on September 28 last year.

O’Neill also admitted two counts of attempting to damage two police vehicles, using disorderly behaviour at the hotel, and resisting police.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined how hotel staff called 999 to report a room being damaged, after one of the defendants broke the door down when he was locked out.

Devine was already outside when police arrived, but O’Neill was shouting and swearing at the staff. When officers tried to arrest him, he grabbed hold of the police vehicle, off which he had to be dragged, and when he was put inside the vehicle he repeatedly head-butted the window.

He also kicked out and used his head to try to damage a police cell van when he was transferred into that.

When the room was examined, there was damage to the walls, furniture, fixtures and fittings, with an estimated cost of £1,898.

It transpired, the court heard, that having won a £3,000 bet, the pair had been binge-drinking in the Galgorm resort, but they “had been asked to leave because of their behaviour”, so Devine booked them into the Rabbit.

Neil Moore, defence counsel for O’Neill, conceded there was “no money left” from the £3,000 winnings because the pair had “made full use” of the hotel and spa facilities, which “are not cheap”.

Devine’s barrister, Grant Powles, conceded that while his client has a poor record, probation has written a “positive report and he is remorseful” for his behaviour.

Sentencing the pair, District Judge Broderick said it was “not without some considerable hesitation” that he would impose combination orders rather than jail sentences.