Belfast fugitive Kane 'fed up' on the run and hands himself in

A fugitive being sought for nearly five months appeared in court today accused of breaking into three homes in Belfast.

Maurice Kane handed himself in to police because he was "fed up" being on the run, his lawyer said.

The 23-year-old, of Glenrosa Link in the city, has been unlawfully at large since the start of the year.

His release from prison on licence was revoked in January due to a number of alleged breaches.

Police then issued appeals for the public's help in tracking him down.

Kane was eventually arrested and brought before Belfast Magistrates' Court to face a series of fresh charges.

He is accused of three counts of burglary with intent to steal at residential properties on Mervue Street, Arosa Crescent and York Road in the north of the city.

All of the alleged break-ins took place on February 5 this year.

Kane is further charged with common assault, criminal damage, stealing an electronic monitoring device valued at £176.50, and the theft of coffee from a Centra store.

Defence solicitor Damien Trainor confirmed his client was not seeking bail.

"There's a revocation of his licence and he's been alerted as wanted since January," the lawyer said.

"It's accepted that he's been actively evading police, but he handed himself in yesterday."

Mr Trainor added: "To be frank, he got fed up being on the run, and he's resigned to his fate."

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Kane in custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.