Belfast hammer attack accused granted bail as judge says she has been ‘languishing in custody for too long’

A north Belfast woman in custody accused of attacking her next-door neighbour with a hammer is to be allowed to return home, a High Court judge ruled today.

Anne McGuinness, 55, allegedly inflicted blows to the man’s head and declared that she would kill him.

Mr Justice McAlinden agreed to bail her to the Jamaica Street address because she has been “languishing” behind bars for five months without any alternative accommodation being located.

McGuinness faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and making a threat to kill.

She allegedly launched the attack at her next-door neighbour’s property in the early hours of February 27 this year.

The man claimed she struck him twice on the head with a hammer and once on the hand after he opened his front door, according to the prosecution.

Another neighbour at Jamaica Street alleged they saw McGuinness carry out the assault and shout: “You shouldn’t be here, you have me tortured, I will kill you.”

The defendant vehemently denies brandishing a hammer and claims instead to have acted in self-defence.

She told police that she used a broomstick after the man struck her first.

Despite being granted bail when she first appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, McGuinness remained in custody due to the failure to find any other address.

Defence counsel Sean Mullan argued that she is only being deprived of her liberty because she is contesting the charges instead of pleading guilty.

The barrister also cited his client’s potential learning difficulties and mental health issues.

Backing those submissions, Mr Justice McAlinden observed: “We just cannot detain someone because the state has been unable to grasp her case and provide an alternative address.”

He added: “I’m going to grant bail because I think this lady has been languishing in custody for too long.”

Imposing a ban on any contact with her next-door neighbour, the judge stressed: “That means (his) garden or anywhere near the house.”