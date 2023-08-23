Belfast Harbour Commissioners deny corporate manslaughter charge over dad-of-two’s death

Neil Rooney (inset) died in March 2017 while working at a building site in the Stormont Wharf area of the Belfast Harbour Estate

A representative from Belfast Harbour Commissioners appeared in court on Wednesday where he denied a charge of corporate manslaughter on behalf of the organisation.

Co Down father-of-two Neil Rooney died in March 2017 while working at a building site in the Stormont Wharf area of the Belfast Harbour Estate.

At the time, it was reported that Mr Rooney became trapped under machinery and passed away at the scene.

Belfast Harbour Commissioners, based at Corporation Square in the city, has been charged with three offences arising from the fatality, all of which were denied today.

Michael Robinson attended Belfast Crown Court on behalf of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, where he was formally charged with the three offences.

It's alleged that, on March 21, 2017, the organisation caused the death of 33-year-old Ballyhornan man Rooney by managing or organising its activities in a way that amounted to a gross breach of a relevant care of duty owed to him, contrary to the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007.

When the charge was put to Mr Robinson on behalf of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, he replied “not guilty”.

It was also charged with two other offences on the same date - namely as an employer failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of its employees, and as an employer failing to ensure the health and safety of non-employees.

When these charges were put to Mr Robinson, he again replied “not guilty”.

Following the arraignment, a barrister acting for Belfast Harbour Commissioners told Judge Patricia Smyth that an application to “stay” the proceedings was being made.

The barrister said this was on grounds including the passage of time since Mr Rooney's "very sad death" and the "gross delay" in bringing proceedings to court.

Saying she wanted to provide everyone with enough time to "reflect on the issues" regarding the legal application, Judge Smyth noted that she would review the case on September 27.

She then addressed Mr Rooney's family as they sat in the public gallery and said: "May I convey my condolences at this terrible tragedy.

"There are complex issues, but I can tell you that I will be progressing this case as quickly as it can possibly be done."