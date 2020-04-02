Belfast heroin dealer jailed for five months

Neil Leckie had up to 14 bags of the drug on him when he was stopped

A heroin dealer caught in Belfast city centre has been jailed for five months.

Neil Leckie, 31, had up to 14 bags of the Class A drug on him when he was stopped at Great Victoria Street.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard police found a further consignment hidden in his sock.

Cash and so-called deal lists were also seized following his arrest on September 15 last year.

Prosecutors said Leckie, of no fixed abode, initially claimed the drugs were for his personal use.

But he subsequently admitted possessing the heroin with intent to supply.

Defence solicitor Michael Madden told the court any dealing was being carried out to fund Leckie's own habit.

"He's a drug addict himself, a vulnerable person whose health has deteriorated quite rapidly," the lawyer said.

According to Mr Madden, however, Leckie has managed to stay clean and put weight on since he was arrested and held in custody.

Imposing five-months imprisonment for intent to supply the drugs, District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: "It was heroin, and clearly on a commercial basis."