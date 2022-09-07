Belfast jury acquits recovering heroin addict of drug dealing charges in half an hour

A jury took less than half an hour today to acquit a recovering heroin addict of dealing the Class A drug.

A one-day trial was held at Belfast Crown Court where a jury was asked to determine whether or not Liam Christian Williams was guilty of possession heroin with intent to supply.

Crown prosecutor Simon Jenkins told the jury Williams was stopped by police in the Great Northern Mall in Belfast on December 19, 2019.

Mr Jenkins said Williams' behaviour in the mall — situated beside the Europa Bus Station - roused the officers suspicions.

He was stopped and a bag he was carrying was searched and found to contain syringes and a set of scales.

Williams was arrested and taken to Musgrave Street police station, where a further search was conducted.

The 27-year-old was found to be in possession of 10 wraps of heroin which were found in both a Kinder Egg and smaller individual bags.

He admitted possessing heroin but denied a second charge of possessing the Class A drug with intent to supply.

From Chester Manor in Belfast, the former addict took to the witness stand and said that in December 2019 he was a chronic heroin addict who begged on the street for money for drugs.

When asked about the drugs that were found on him the day of his arrest, Williams said he had taken the bus from Belfast to Dublin that morning to buy heroin and was arrested outside the bus station upon his return.

Williams said heroin was cheaper to buy in Dublin and that on the day in question he had bought in bulk to have enough for over the Christmas period.

Denying he intended to sell the drug, he told the jury: “I had to buy the drugs to keep me going, so I didn't have to go out every day and sit on the street and beg.

“I didn't buy the drugs to sell, I bought them to take myself.”

Williams also said that following his arrest, he no longer takes heroin and is on a substitute programme. He also engages regularly with a key support worker and has undertaken educational courses.

Following the short trial, the jury was asked to deliberate on the single charge and returned a unanimous ‘not guilty’ verdict in just under half an hour.

Judge Donna McColgan QC thanked the 12 members for their services, then addressed Williams and told him he would be sentenced for the charge of possessing heroin next month.