Belfast man (21) who threatened business owner, assaulted another and spat at police officers jailed

Jailing Dean Dutton at Craigavon Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch KC told the 21-year-old the spitting was “most disgusting and dangerous” given the pandemic but also “it’s exacerbated by the fact that your co-accused was Covid positive.”

Appearing at court by videolink from custody, Dutton had earlier entered guilty pleas to a total of 10 offences arising from a series of events on February 28, this year, including four counts of assaulting police, two counts each of assault and criminal damage and single counts of attempted intimidation and making a threat to kill.

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret outlined how there has been an incident outside a fast-food outlet on the Park Road in Portadown where Dutton assaulted a car owner and damaged his Audi A4.

When police were talking to Dutton’s co-accused, the fast-food owner came forward, but Dutton shouted at him “you’re a f****** dead man” before spitting in his face and threatening that if he made a statement “I’ll have you f****** shot.”

During the arrest Dutton, from the Falls Road in Belfast, swung his cuffed hands at a police officer's head, spat in the face of four officers as well over the back of the police vehicle and eventually, had to be restrained with a spit hood over his head.

Ms Auret submitted it was an aggravating factor that Dutton’s co-accused was Covid positive “and obviously he had been in close contact with him” as was the defendant’s “appalling record” of 92 previous convictions including multiple similar offences.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever conceded the offences were “completely appalling behaviour” but were fuelled by drink and drugs.

Describing them as a “panoply of offences” and ordering Dutton to serve half his sentence in custody and half on licence, Judge Lynch warned the defendant now that he had been promoted to the Crown Court, “there will be less and less tolerance to your offending and sentences for future offences will just increase.”