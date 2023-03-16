Belfast man (23) admits to raft of child sex offences and blackmail

A Belfast man who pleaded guilty to a raft of child sex offences and blackmail has appeared at Coleraine Crown Court.

Jonathan Playfair (23), of Berwick Road in the city, was charged with three different sets of offences.

Charge sheets confirm that he has pleaded guilty to numerous sexual offences against a child under 16 years of age, possessing indecent photographs, sexual communications and blackmail.

The first set of offences took place between June and November 2018.

A second set of offences took place between August 9-12, 2018, comprising of blackmail, possessing an indecent photograph of a child and distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

Guilty pleas were entered in relation to 14 offences on a separate charge sheet. They concern the possession of indecent photographs and videos on May 4, 2020.

Defence counsel Patrick Taylor said it had been agreed to adjourn the case for one week.

Judge Rafferty listed the case for a court sitting on March 23 when he said he “probably won’t sentence” but will hear the pleas.