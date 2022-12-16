Belfast man (35) charged for finding and stealing Noah Donohoe’s rucksack refused bail

A Belfast man who served a sentence for finding and stealing Noah Donohoe's schoolbag was refused bail today.

The unsuccessful application to release Daryl Paul on bail was made at Belfast Crown Court.

The 35-year-old — who is due to be sentenced next month for burglary and motoring offences committed in 2021 — appeared for the hearing via a videolink with Maghaberry.

Prior to reaching his conclusion, Judge Philip Gilpin was told police were objecting to Paul's release for a number of reasons.

Crown barrister Gareth Purvis said these included concerns Paul would re-offend and would fail to surrender back to custody.

Whilst he accepted that two co-accused due to be sentenced alongside Paul have already been released on bail, Mr Purvis said: “The concern in relation to this defendant is his record.

“He has 200 convictions and he also has a large number of breaches of orders and breaches of bail.”

Although his previous offending did not emerge during the bail hearing, his prior convictions include a three-month sentence imposed in January 2021 for finding and stealing Noah Donohue's rucksack.

He then tried to pawn the rucksack in June 2020 while the 14-year old schoolboy was still missing.

Urging Judge Gilpin to release his client on bail, defence barrister Taylor Campbell said Paul had been in custody for the burglary and motoring offences since last September.

Accepting Paul's criminal record “is always going to go against him”, Mr Campbell said problems in his clients life have led to a “fairly chaotic lifestyle.”

Revealing Paul's ex-partner died suddenly at the end of October, Mr Campbell said that if granted bail Paul wanted to make contact with their two children and spend time with other family members over Christmas.

Addressing concerns Paul would fail to return to court, Mr Campbell said: “He knows he is being sentenced on the 20th of January and with such a substantial amount of time served, it would be very, very foolish of him to then do something that would impact negatively on whoever is sentencing him.”

After listening to submissions from both the Crown and defence, Judge Gilpin said he was “troubled” by concerns over re-offending given Paul's extensive record.

Telling Paul “In my view you are someone who, if granted bail, is likely to commit further offences”, Judge Gilpin said his failure in the past to surrender to custody indicated he was also “someone who in the past has shown a disregard for orders of the court.”

Judge Gilpin refused bail and told Paul he will remain in custody ahead of his sentencing on January 20, 2023.