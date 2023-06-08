Belfast man (39) denies paying for sex on two occasions

A Belfast man accused of paying for sexual services on two occasions has denied the charges

A Belfast man accused of paying for sexual services on two occasions has denied the charges.

Thirty-nine-year-old Andrew Gibson did not appear in person at Ballymena Magistrates Court, but his solicitor Emma McCann said he was entering not guilty pleas to each of the four charges against him.

Gibson, from Marcus Ward Street in Belfast city centre, is accused of paying a person for sexual services between June 15 and 19, 2021 and again on July 19, 2021.

He is also accused of possessing extreme pornography and an indecent image of a child on July 20, 2021.

While the facts of the case have not been fully opened yet, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had read the legal papers and it appeared the alleged offences were committed in Carrickfergus and Bushmills, and so did not belong in his court.

He confirmed that having spoken to District Judge Steven Keown in Belfast, the case against Gibson would be transferred to Laganside and would be mentioned again on June 22.

Northern Ireland became the first part of the UK to make paying for sex a criminal offence.

In 2014 the Northern Ireland Assembly passed the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Bill, which includes a clause criminalising payment for sex.

The private member's bill was brought before the house by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) peer Lord Morrow.