Belfast man (58) faces catalogue of sex charges

A Belfast man appeared in court on Thursday accused of a catalogue of historical sex offences.

On the day of Robert Halligan’s 58th birthday, the alleged paedophile appeared at Newtownards Magistrates court where he was charged with 19 sex offences alleged to have been committed against a boy between January 2001 and August 2003.

Halligan, from Mount Merrion Avenue, faces 10 counts of indecent assault and six charges of gross indecency with or towards a child.

He faces single counts of attempted buggery, aiding and abetting a named male to indecently assault the complainant and inciting the named male to commit gross indecency with the boy.

A prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for Halligan to answer which was conceded by defence counsel.

Returning the case to Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast but not fixing a date for the arraignment, District Judge Mark Hamill freed Halligan on £500 bail with conditions to have no unsupervised contact with children or the alleged victim.