Belfast man accused of breaking partner's toes in phone row, court told

A man allegedly broke his partner's toes during a row over examining his phone, a court was told on Monday.

Aaron Smallwood, 20, faces a charges of causing grievous bodily harm to the woman at his home on Cambrai Street in Belfast.

The injuries were said to have been sustained on September 21.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was told of claims the woman called at Smallwood's house despite a previous order for the pair to have no contact.

Defence solicitor Pat Kelly said: "He did not want his phone to be forensically examined, and an argument started.

"He threw the phone to the ground, and it hit her on the foot. It appears two toes are broken."

Mr Kelly expressed doubt that his client will ultimately be prosecuted for alleged grievous bodily harm.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall agreed to re-release Smallwood on bail.

But she warned: "The onus is on the defendant to ensure he does not have any contact with the injured party.

"If he's in breach again he need not come and say 'she came round to see me', that will not be accepted as a reason a second time."

Smallwood is due to appear in court again next month.