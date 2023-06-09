Belfast man accused of choking and stabbing escort in the face over £80 fee to remain in custody

A man who allegedly stabbed and choked an escort in south Belfast during a row over her fee must remain in custody, a judge ruled today.

Yousif El Naser was refused bail amid claims he robbed and beat the woman after paying for sexual services.

The 22-year-old defendant denies carrying out the attack at her home on October 22 last year.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard he allegedly arranged a meeting with the woman through an escort agency website.

An £80 fee for sexual services was handed over during the encounter, according to her account.

Police claimed El Naser then brandished a knife and stabbed the victim above her left eye, causing significant bleeding.

“He demanded his money back before they wrestled out in the hallway,” a PSNI officer said.

It was alleged that El Naser seized the woman’s purse containing more than £500 in cash.

“When she tried to get her belongings back he choked and punched her seven or eight times about the face,” the officer claimed.

The defendant is also accused of following her into a Post Office in the city two days later.

“She said she was petrified, couldn’t sleep at night and believed he was planning to kill her,” the officer added.

El Naser, of Hawthorn Street in west Belfast, faces charges of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempted choking, robbery, possessing an offensive weapon, paying for sexual services, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and witness intimidation.

Opposing his application for bail, the officer contended: “It was a very serious and sustained attack against a vulnerable female involving the use of a knife.”

Concerns were also expressed that the Egyptian-born accused could flee.

Defence barrister Turlough Madden argued that his client denies the charges and has now spent more than seven months in custody.

Denying the application, however, District Judge George Conner ruled: “I’m not persuaded that the delay is such that it would justify (granting bail).”