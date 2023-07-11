Belfast man accused of city centre attacks on taxi driver and tourist granted strict High Court bail

A Belfast man who allegedly punched a taxi driver and a tourist in separate city centre attacks was granted strict High Court bail today.

Conor Jackson’s application was adjourned last week by Mr Justice Fowler to allow time to put together an appropriate support package over concerns about his mental health issues and appropriate medication.

Jackson (25), of Salisbury Avenue, faces charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, common assault and threats to kill in connection with four separate incidents.

During the bail application last week, prosecution counsel Iryna Kennedy contended: “He is violent and he can’t stop lashing out at individuals. He can’t control his temper.”

The lawyer said Jackson was first arrested in December 2021 following disturbances at Donegall Place.

A taxi driver claimed Jackson struck the front of his vehicle when he beeped his horn at him for stepping out into the road.

“When the driver got out and told him to wait for police, the applicant punched him to the side of the head and scraped his neck,” Ms Kennedy submitted.

Jackson was detained again for another alleged unprovoked assault at Bradbury Place on June 6 last year.

Counsel said: “The injured party was a tourist from England who had stopped at a traffic island to take a picture of a local takeaway.

“The defendant approached aggressively and demanded to see what he had taken a photograph of.

“The injured party tried to reason with him and offered to delete the photograph, but was nevertheless punched and knocked to the ground.”

It was further claimed that Jackson chased another resident at his place of accommodation and “rained blows” on him when he fell to the ground.

At one stage during the incident on January 31 this year, the other man had to lock himself in a toilet area, the court heard.

Police were alerted for a fourth time on May 28 amid allegations that the defendant had attacked a former partner and broke a window at their home.

He choked and pinned that injured party to the floor, as well as inflicting repeated punches and kicks.

During the incident, Jackson disclosed that he had “taken a week’s worth of diazepam and drank four Kopparbergs [ciders]”, Ms Kennedy claimed.

The case returned to court today, where prosecution barrister Cameron Faulkner told Mr Justice Colton that a series of measures had been agreed with police for bail to granted.

He said Mr Justice Fowler had previously stated that he would only grant bail once a package of measures was in place.

Mr Justice Colton approved the release conditions of Jackson’s own bail of £500, requiring that the defendant must reside at Salisbury Avenue, be electronically tagged and subject to a 10pm and 7am curfew, have no alcohol or drugs and must submit to testing.

He is not to abuse prescription drugs or enter licensed premises. He is not to contact the injured parties or witnesses either directly or indirectly. And he is to be excluded from Belfast city centre save for attending court or his solicitor’s office.

Jackson was further ordered not to enter Brookhill Avenue and Ravenhill Street, Belfast, and he must attend a GP appointment this Friday, July 14.