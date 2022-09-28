Belfast man accused of fracturing ex-partner’s jaw fails in release bid

A Belfast man accused of fracturing his ex-partner’s jaw with a punch to the face has failed in a High Court bid to be released from custody.

Johnathan Cunningham, 41, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on the woman in an offence aggravated by domestic abuse.

He was refused bail after Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan described an application based on alleged delays in the case as premature.

Cunningham, with an address at Hamill Street in the city, was arrested after police received a 999 call in the early hours of June 13 this year.

Crown lawyer Iryna Kennedy set out how officers went to the property and found the woman bleeding from the mouth, with droplets of blood observed on the front door.

“The injured party told police that the applicant had punched her in the face,” Mrs Kennedy said.

The woman was initially treated by paramedics and later underwent surgery at the Ulster Hospital which involved having elastic bands fitted.

“She suffered a number of fractures to her jaw,” the prosecutor disclosed.

Opposing Cunningham’s attempt to be released, Mrs Kennedy claimed he is “a very violent man”.

Defence barrister John O’Connor argued that an exclusion zone could be imposed to keep his client away from the alleged victim.

“The relationship between the two of them was extremely toxic,” counsel told the court.

Mr O’Connor also raised issues about progress in the case since a dental surgeon confirmed the woman’s fractured jaw.

Denying bail, however, Dame Siobhan ruled: “The application is, in my view, premature.”

The Lady Chief Justice also pointed out: “It is, prima facie, a serious domestic violence case.”