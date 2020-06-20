Belfast man accused of having firearm remanded in custody

Dunlop, 18, of Pinegrove Park in the town, is charged with stealing a watch valued at £239.

A man accused of possessing a firearm has denied all knowledge of how it ended up in his room – and claimed 50 women had been in the house in recent weeks.

Gerard Mullan was charged with having the weapon in suspicious circumstances following a police raid on his west Belfast home.

The 36-year-old was also charged with possessing cannabis and pregabin, known as Lyrica, after the search on Thursday.

A police officer told Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday that at around 3pm officer entered the property on Cavanmore Gardens following based information passed to them.

The firearm was found in a plastic bag hanging behind a door and a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition in a chest of drawers.

They also found a .22 calibre Olympic starting pistol and blank .22 rounds.

The officer said Mullan may have acquired the gun to protect himself following threats against him.

Applying for bail, Mullan’s solicitor said the gun was “old and rusty” while the small amount of drugs found were for personal use.

He added that the gun and ammunition could have been left by someone else as, according to Mullan, 50 women had been in the house in recent weeks.

But District Judge George Conner remanded him in custody citing a fear of further offences.

He is due to appear again via videolink on July 17.