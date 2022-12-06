Belfast man accused of killing friend claimed he was 'asked to' punch him

A Belfast man accused of killing his friend claimed he had been antagonised into punching him, a court heard today.

Edward James Kelly admitted punching David Conville twice at his home in the south of the city earlier this year.

Mr Conville, 34, suffered a fatal head injury when he was knocked to the ground.

Kelly, 30, faces a charge of manslaughter in connection with the suspected confrontation.

Belfast Magistrates Court was told Mr Conville had been drinking with his girlfriend when the defendant, of Felt Street, called at the nearby Abingdon Drive property on May 27.

The two men went out into the back garden for a short period before the woman heard a commotion followed by silence.

“She looked out and observed the victim lying on the ground,” a detective said.

Kelly left the property following the encounter and was subsequently arrested at his home, according to police.

Mr Conville was treated at the scene for a suspected fractured skull and a wound to the back of his head.

Paramedics transferred him to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, but he died there three days later.

During interviews, he described Mr Conville as his friend.

The detective disclosed: “He stated that the victim threw the first punch and was antagonising him to hit him.

“He then admits punching the victim twice, and that the victim fell back, possibly hitting his head off a wall.”

Witnesses in the area claimed that as Kelly left the scene he was shouting: “You told me to do it, you asked me to do it.”

Post-mortem examinations confirmed the cause of Mr Conville’s death was a head injury.

Opposing Kelly’s application for bail, the detective claimed the proposed address was too close to Abingdon Drive.

Defence solicitor Una Conway disputed suggestions that her client could interfere with witnesses. “This is a very tragic case, but… he gave a full version of events at interview and accepts that he assaulted the victim,” she said.

Ms Conway told the court Kelly was seeking release from custody because his mother is gravely ill.

Adjourning the bail application, District Judge Mark McGarrity advised the defence to try to obtain an alternative address.