Belfast man accused of knife attack murder bid is released on bail

A man accused of attempted murder over a stabbing in north Belfast is to be released from custody, a judge has ruled.

Matthew Dowd, 27, was granted bail on charges connected to a suspected knife attack on another man at Fortwilliam Parade.

The alleged victim was taken to hospital after sustaining a number of stab wounds on January 16.

Dowd, of Chichester Park North in Belfast, faces counts of attempted murder and possessing a bladed article.

He is further charged with having a quantity of Class C drugs, namely Xanax tablets and Pregabalin capsules.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was previously told defence lawyers have raised issues about social media clips said to have been put to Dowd during police interviews.

At a further hearing today a PSNI officer did not oppose the accused's release on agreed terms.

He is to be excluded from parts of north Belfast and banned from any contact with the alleged victim.

District Judge Mark Hamill listed the case for a further mention on April 30.