Belfast man accused of knocking out eight of ex-partner’s teeth in city centre headbutt

A man knocked out eight of his ex-partner’s teeth with an alleged headbutt in Belfast city centre, a court heard today.

Marc Neely is accused of launching the attack on the woman close to the Victoria Square shopping centre on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old, of Grampian Avenue in the city, claims any injuries were caused by an accidental clash of heads.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police said security staff detained Neeley following the suspected attack outside Victoria Square.

“It was alleged that he headbutted the injured party, knocking eight teeth out of her mouth,” a detective added.

Neely appeared in the dock with his arm in a sling from an unrelated incident.

Defence barrister John O’Connor said his client claims the woman followed him to the shopping centre and then pulled on that arm.

“It was extremely painful and as he turned there was a clash of heads,” counsel submitted.

Refusing bail and remanding Neely in custody until next month, District Judge Francis Rafferty pointed out that he is already charged with a threat to kill the same complaint.

Mr Rafferty said: “Any headbutt that removes eight teeth is going to put the defendant in difficulty.”