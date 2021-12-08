Belfast man accused of ‘ram-raid’ in city centre remanded in custody

The ram-raid type incident took place at a retail premises in Belfast city centre. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A man was remanded into custody today accused of involvement in ram-raiding a Belfast store to steal thousands of pounds worth of designer clothes.

Sean McCluskey, 26, appeared at the city's Magistrates Court charged with burglary in connection with the break-in at SD Kells.

Police said a Volkswagen Golf was driven into the front door of the shop at Bedford Street on Monday evening.

At least three men entered the premises before escaping with a number of coats.

McCluskey, of Springfield Road in Belfast, was arrested after the car was located a short time later in the College Square North area.

He faces a charge of entering the store as a trespasser to steal 38 items of Gant clothing, valued at approximately £8,000.

A PSNI officer claimed McCluskey was observed removing items from the car.

Opposing bail, she told the court: "It was a ram-raid style burglary, the vehicle was driven into the front entrance of the store."

A defence lawyer argued there is no physical evidence to connect his client to the Volkswagen.

He suggested that McCluskey could be released on conditions including a ban on entering the city centre.

"Ultimately, this is an innocent man," the solicitor contended.

But District Judge Mark McGarrity cited allegations that McCluskey was seen "picking through" the stolen clothes within minutes of the burglary.

Refusing bail, he said: "There is a risk of re-offending which I don't consider can be managed by the imposition of conditions."

McCluskey was remanded in custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.