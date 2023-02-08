Belfast man accused of raping teenage daughter while her mother was at work

A man allegedly raped and sexually abused his teenage daughter on a weekly basis at their south Belfast home while her mother was out working, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed he gave instructions for the girl to shower and come to his bedroom once her siblings were asleep.

The 47-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was refused bail.

He denies nine charges, including rape, sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Police were alerted in December last year after the girl, now aged 16, alleged she had been molested over an 18-month period.

Crown barrister Sarah Minford told the court: “The injured party disclosed that the offences took place while her mother was at work.

“She said this would happen on a weekly basis, from Monday to Thursday, when her siblings were asleep.”

The girl was told to shower before being subjected to a series of sexual assaults, according to her account.

“She described receiving messages from her father, telling her when to come to his room, and sex toys being present,” counsel added.

Forensic tests are to be carried out on bedding, clothing and other items seized from the home as part of the investigation.

Ms Minford stressed that police “vehemently opposed” the accused’s bid to be released from custody.

He booked flights for a trip outside Northern Ireland before being arrested, the court heard, and has since made requests to see his children.

During police interviews the man denied his daughter’s allegations, but provided no comment to questions put to him.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan accepted there is a prima facie case against his client.

He argued, however, that forensic and medical inquiries could lead to delays in any trial.

Refusing bail, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan ruled: “The court does not consider there are conditions that could manage the risks.”