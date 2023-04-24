Belfast man accused of sexual assault and possessing offensive weapons appears in court

A 31-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial accused of sexual assault and possessing offensive weapons.

Mateusz Psujek, of Albertbridge Road in east Belfast, appeared in the city's magistrates court for a preliminary enquiry into the case relating to three offences allegedly committed on October 21, 2022.

He is accused of sexual assault by intentionally touching a female sexually without her consent.

Psujek was also accused of having offensive weapons in a public place, namely a pair of scissors and a screwdriver on the Ravenhill Road in east Belfast.

The defendant was further charged with possessing three knives on the same road. Appearing via video link from the remand unit in Maghaberry prison, he indicated to the court that he had no objection to the holding of the preliminary enquiry.

Asked by the court clerk if he wanted to say anything in reply to the charges, Psujek answered "no".

He also declined to give evidence, call evidence or tender any written statement of evidence. A prosecution barrister told Belfast Magistrates' Court that there was a prima facie case on the papers. The district judge returned the case to Belfast Crown Court for an arraignment hearing on a date to be fixed. Psujek was remanded back into custody until his Crown Court appearance.