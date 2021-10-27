Belfast man accused of storing dozens of guns in garage and firing shots in the street must remain in custody, judge rules

A man accused of storing dozens of guns in his garage and opening fire in north Belfast must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled.

Mark Waller, 33, told police he had found a bag full of pistols, shotguns and ammunition and taken it to keep safe.

But refusing his application for bail, Mr Justice Colton said: "This was a serious arsenal."

Waller, of Crumlin Road in the city, faces a total of 63 charges in connection with reports of shots being fired at two locations on May 2 this year.

He is accused of discharging a firearm in a public place, threats to kill, criminal damage, possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and multiple counts of having guns in suspicious circumstances and without a certificate.

Prosecution lawyer Adrian Higgins claimed a man dressed in black smashed a window on a house at Manor Street with a metal pole, produced a gun and told a woman: "I will shoot you dead, you b******."

Two shots were reportedly fired there, while a further three were discharged a short time later on Silverstream Road.

With Waller suspected to have been responsible for both incidents, a PSNI armed response unit went to his home later that day.

He was located in a shed along with a knife, crossbow and the gun police believe was fired in both incidents, according to the prosecution.

Searches uncovered a further haul of weaponry and ammunition.

A previous court was told that a total of 27 suspected firearms were seized.

During interviews Waller denied making any threats or firing shots at either of the two locations.

Two of the guns were said to be gas-powered BB devices.

"He stated that he had found the others in a holdall 18 months previously and taken them for safekeeping," Mr Higgins added.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor highlighted concerns that the guns "could do serious harm in the hands of the wrong people".

Defence barrister Richard McConkey detailed his client's struggles with drug issues and compulsive behaviour, but argued that he should be released due to anticipated delays in the case.

"If it takes a long time to analyse one weapon, how long is it going to take to analyse all these items?" he asked.

However, Mr Justice Colton ruled: "I'm not prepared to grant bail at this stage. These are very serious charges."