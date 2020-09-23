Belfast man accused of throwing masonry and glass at police appears in court

A man allegedly threw masonry and shards of glass at police from a north Belfast rooftop before plunging to the ground, a court heard today.

Colm McClenaghan, 29, is also accused of hurling tiles and chimney pieces broken off the Oldpark Road property amid attempts to negotiate with him to come down.

Several vehicles were said to have been damaged during a stand-off which lasted for several hours on September 20.

McClenaghan, of Donegall Road in Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on a total of 45 charges connected to the incident at a relative's home.

They include attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, disorderly behaviour, affray, and causing a dangerous article to be on a road, and 26 counts of criminal damage.

He faces five further counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and eight assaults on police.

The court heard police went to the address after receiving a report about an aggressive man.

It was claimed that McClenaghan climbed out a back window onto a roof, threatening that he would kill himself before being arrested.

As efforts were made to get him to come down, he allegedly threw his shoe and spat at officers.

A PSNI constable said McClenaghan armed himself with tiles, smashed a window and made superficial cuts to his neck.

"He forcibly threw shards of glass at police, narrowly missing them," the officer claimed.

Judge Laura Ievers was told McClenaghan scaled on up to a third storey roof, ripping guttering and hurling abuse as people gathered below to watch.

"He broke up chimneys and threw them out the front and back of the property at police and vehicles," the constable continued.

One officer was allegedly struck on the arm by a piece of tiling.

The court was told McClenaghan then leapt across to another roof, armed himself with nails and began to make a shadow punching gesture.

"He wouldn't engage with the police negotiators and then jumped off the roof, falling onto a seven-foot hedge separating gardens," the constable said.

McClenaghan was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Defence solicitor Joe McVeigh acknowledged: "This is obviously a very dramatic allegation, and one that would undoubtedly cause the court some degree of concern."

Seeking bail, Mr McVeigh argued that his client needs psychiatric care which may not be available within prison.

Adjouring the application for a week, Judge Ievers said information on a possible care package was required.

She added: "I can't make any guarantees, but I need an awful lot more than I have at present."