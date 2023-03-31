Belfast man acquitted of five terror charges in MI5 bugging case

A man has been cleared of terrorist charges arising from an MI5 bugging operation in a Lurgan park.

Alex McCrory, along with co-accused Colin Duffy and Henry Fitzsimons, have been at the centre of a trial which started in March 2019.

On Friday, McCrory (61) was found not guilty of five charges, with the case against Duffy and Fitzsimons, both 55, to continue.

The charges faced by the men follow a gun attack on a police convoy in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on December 5, 2013.

The next day, security services secretly recorded three men, who the Crown and PSNI claim were Duffy, McCrory and Fitzsimons, discussing the shooting in Lurgan Park.

Colin Duffy

The trio were subsequently charged with, and denied, preparing and directing terrorism, and membership or professing to be members of the IRA.

Fitzsimons, from Dunmore Mews in Belfast and McCrory, from Sliabh Dubh View in the city, were also charged with and denied attempting to murder police in the convoy, and possessing the two AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition used in the attack.

At the conclusion of the Crown case, legal teams for the men launched 'no case to answer' applications in a bid to have the charges thrown out. It followed a previous ruling made last September when Mr Justice O'Hara excluded a portion of the Crown's evidence.

This regarded the attribution of words on police transcripts which officers said were spoken by the three men. However, it was deemed "fundamentally flawed" and excluded by the trial judge.

Henry Fitzsimons

The trio were back at Belfast Crown Court today where Mr Justice O'Hara ruled on no case to answer applications and acquitted McCrory on the five charges he faced.

The judge said he had considered all the evidence, including the audio secretly recorded in Lurgan on December 6, 2013, which he added was "entirely authentic" and which recorded a number of men discussing "what is clearly terrorist activity”.

He added that for the purposes of this ruling, he had also considered other evidence presented by the Crown in the "circumstantial case”.

Regarding the case against McCrory, Mr Justice O'Hara said no evidence suggested he was in Lurgan on the day of the recording.

He added: "Having listened to the audio recording again, I have concluded that I just cannot make out with confident finding there is any reference to Mr McCrory or to his name in that audio.

"In his case and his case alone, I find that the exclusion of the attribution evidence has had a fatal effect at this stage in the prosecution case. I accept the submission that Mr McCrory has no case to answer and I find him not guilty of the charges against him."

The bid to dismiss the case against Duffy, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, was rejected, with the judge saying he has a case to answer on all charges.

He added that on the audio the names “Colin” and “Colly” are "repeatedly referenced as being a participant in the conversation" about terrorist activities, explaining that he was also visually identified on a video recording.

Concerning Fitzsimons, Mr Justice O'Hara said his name could be made out on the audio recording and there was evidence indicating his car and mobile phone were in Lurgan on December 6, 2013.

He said: "Even without him being visually identified, I'm satisfied there is a case to answer."

Prosecuting KC Ciaran Murphy asked for the case to be adjourned for a month to allow the Crown time to consider whether there would be an appeal regarding McCrory's ruling.

This was granted and it was re-listed for April 28.